Date :Wednesday, July 29th, 2020

The King of Oman congratulated Bashar al-Assad on Eid al-Adha

SHAFAQNA “Haitham bin Tariq” in messages congratulated Eid al-Adha to the leaders of brotherly and friendly countries, including Syria.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in a message congratulated the arrival of Eid al-Adha to Bashar al-Assad.
The Sultan of Oman wished success, goodness and blessings in his messages to the statesmen and nations of those countries.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

