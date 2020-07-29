Karbala completely quarantined

SHAFAQNA- The governor of Karbala, Nassif al-Khattabi, announced the complete quarantine of the province tonight as part of preventive measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

Al-Khattabi announced in a statement: Karbala will be completely closed from tonight at all checkpoints.

He also announced: According to the decision of the National High Health Commission, from July 30 until August 9, a complete traffic ban will be implemented in this province.

Al-Khattab had previously announced that the doors of the province will be closed to pilgrims during the days of Arafah and Eid al-Adha in order to save the lives of the people of this holy city.

Every year, thousands of people from inside and outside Iraq hold a pilgrimage to Imam Hussain (A.S) on the Day of Arafah in Karbala.

Since March 5, Astan Quds Hossaini has decided not to hold congregational prayers in Hossaini’s courtyard in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and has closed the doors of the shrine to pilgrims for this purpose.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English