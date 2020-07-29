Date :Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 | Time : 14:49 |ID: 157509 | Print

WHO’s recommendations on strict measures for Eid Al-Adha

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The World Health Organization (WHO) says there is no way back to the pre-Covid 19 epidemic.

“Neither in public life nor within health systems for fear of deteriorating conditions, there is no way for a return to the pre-Corona era,” this organization added.

The organization recommended serious consideration of Eid Al-Adha decisions, including the postponement of religious gatherings and strict measures for slaughtering animals and buying and selling meat.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

You might also like
An Egyptian Qari teaches Quran through Facebook
Coronavirus: Iraq bans pilgrim gatherings in holy sites
WHO vows full support for Iran's fight against Coronavirus
Iraq: Seyyed Al-Awsiya modern city at disposal for Coronavirus patients
Pilgrims not allowed to enter Karbala for Arafah and Eid Al-Adha
UK's Muslim leaders urge Mosques to remain closed
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *