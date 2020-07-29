WHO’s recommendations on strict measures for Eid Al-Adha

SHAFAQNA- The World Health Organization (WHO) says there is no way back to the pre-Covid 19 epidemic.

“Neither in public life nor within health systems for fear of deteriorating conditions, there is no way for a return to the pre-Corona era,” this organization added.

The organization recommended serious consideration of Eid Al-Adha decisions, including the postponement of religious gatherings and strict measures for slaughtering animals and buying and selling meat.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English