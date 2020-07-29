Date :Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 | Time : 14:51 |ID: 157516 | Print

Video: Live recitation of Dua Arafah

SHAFAQNA- A live recitation of Dua Arafah and lecture by Dr Ehsan Shahrestani will be broadcasted on Thursday, July 30, 2020, 19:00 UK time. The reciters are Seyyed Hashem Shahrestani, Seyyed Naseem Haidari and Seyyed Ali Khalkhali.

 

