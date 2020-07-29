Date :Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 | Time : 15:27 |ID: 157529 | Print

Turkish charity plans to distribute Eid meat to 20M needy worldwide

SHAFAQNA- A charity run by Turkey’s top religious authority will distribute meat of sacrificed animals to nearly 20 million people across the world during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Ihsan Acik, the second chairman of the board of trustees of the Turkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV), said they will slaughter sacrificial animals and deliver meat across Turkey, as well as to 287 regions in 75 countries.

“Our nation trusts our foundation and donates their sacrificial animals to us. We will slaughter the animals entrusted to us at home [Turkey] and abroad in accordance with Islamic principals and deliver them to those in need,” he said, AA reported.

