EU buys COVID-19 drug remdesivir

SHAFAQNA-The European Union’s executive announced it had agreed to buy a limited supply of the COVID-19 drug remdesivir from US drug firm Gilead.

The anti-viral is the only drug so far authorised in the EU to treat patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19, but nearly all available supplies have already been bought by the United States.

The EU Commission has agreed to pay 63 million euros (57 million pounds) to buy enough doses to treat about 30,000 patients, it said in a statement, Reuters reported.