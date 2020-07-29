Date :Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 | Time : 16:39 |ID: 157569 | Print

US to withdraw nearly 12,000 troops from Germany

SHAFAQNA- The US military on Wednesday said that it will withdraw about 12,000 troops from Germany but keep nearly half the forces in Europe.

Trump announced his intention last month to cut by about a third the 36,000-strong U.S. troop contingent in Germany, faulting the close US ally for failing to meet NATO’s defense spending target and accusing it of taking advantage of the United States on trade, Reuters reported.

