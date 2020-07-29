https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/us-7.jpg 557 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-29 16:39:062020-07-29 16:39:06US to withdraw nearly 12,000 troops from Germany
US to withdraw nearly 12,000 troops from Germany
SHAFAQNA- The US military on Wednesday said that it will withdraw about 12,000 troops from Germany but keep nearly half the forces in Europe.
Trump announced his intention last month to cut by about a third the 36,000-strong U.S. troop contingent in Germany, faulting the close US ally for failing to meet NATO’s defense spending target and accusing it of taking advantage of the United States on trade, Reuters reported.
