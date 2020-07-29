Muslims Urged to denounce Israeli Conversion of Mosques into Synagogues

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A number of Malaysian Islamic bodies in a statement underlined the need for Muslims worldwide to condemn Israeli moves to convert mosques in the occupied territories into synagogues.

It came after a study published by a High Follow-up Committee for Arab Citizens of Israel Kamal Khatib, revealed that the Israeli authorities have turned 15 mosques into Jewish synagogues.

The study also showed that 40 mosques were either destroyed, closed, or abandoned, while 17 others were turned into barns, bars, restaurants, or museums.

Following is the Malaysian Islamic bodies’ statement, according to the New Straits Times:

We call on all Muslims to strongly condemn the conversion of mosques into synagogues and bars by Israel.

This comes after reports of a Tiberias mosque, also known as the Zaydani mosque, being converted into a synagogue.

According to Anadolu Agency, Kamal Khatib of the High Follow-up Committee for Arab Citizens of Israel said that like most Palestinians, the Tiberias residents had fled to Syria and Lebanon following the Nakba.

He said the Zaydani family had asked the Israeli authorities to give them permission to renovate the Umari mosque.

“The Tiberias Municipality, however, refused, arguing that it would renovate it, but nothing happened,”

“Even since, the mosque has been closed with Israeli authorities banning worshippers and visitors from entering it,” he was reported as saying.

The report stated that a study showed that 40 mosques were either destroyed, closed, or abandoned, while 17 others were turned into bars, restaurants, or museums.

As an example, it said the Al-Ahmar Mosque in the northern town of Safed was turned into a concert hall, while Al-Jadid Mosque in the city of Caesarea was converted into a bar.

Khatib also said that mosques in the pre-Nakba era were teeming with worshippers.

“After the Nakba, however, mosques were destroyed, particularly those in villages. Other mosques were either turned into synagogues, bars, museums, cafes or restaurants.”

Even cemeteries were not spared, Khatib added.

Now, he said the Israeli authorities have enacted legislation to confiscate the property of Palestinians, who had fled their homes.

“The Knesset (Israel’s parliament) passed the law of absentees, under which Israel confiscated buildings and property of Arab citizens [who left their homes to other areas].”

We urge Muslim leaders to raise their voice and condemn these assaults on mosques.

All mosques must be protected while those destroyed and converted for other purposes must be reclaimed, compensated and restored.