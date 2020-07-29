US cybersecurity firm claims: China-linked hackers hit Vatican

SHAFAQNA- China-linked hackers have infiltrated Vatican computer networks , including the Roman Catholic Church’s Hong Kong-based representative, US cybersecurity firm claimed on Wednesday .

US cybersecurity firm Recorded Future said the attacks began in May. The Vatican and Beijing were expected to engage in talks this year over the renewal of a landmark 2018 deal that stabilised relations between China and the Church.

It said in the report that the attacks targeted the Vatican and the Catholic diocese of Hong Kong, including the head of the Hong Kong Study Mission, who is seen as Pope Francis’ de facto representative to China.

Beijing routinely denies it engages in any state-backed hacking attempts, and says it is a victim of such threats.

A Vatican spokesperson had no immediate comment. The Hong Kong Study Mission did not respond to a request for comment, Reuters reported.