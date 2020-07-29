Eid al-Adha prayers will not be offered in Imam Hussain’s (A.S) holy shrine

SHAFAQNA- Astan Quds Hossaini decided not to offer Eid al- Adha prayers in the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) due to the spread of the Coronavirus.

The management of Astan Quds Hossaini in Karbala issued a statement this afternoon (Wednesday) stating that due to the current situation in the country due to the outbreak of the new generation of Coronavirus (Covid-19), Eid prayer will not be offered in the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S).

The management of Astan Quds Hossaini said in a statement: “According to the precautionary instructions issued by the health institutions in Iraq, it was decided not to hold the Eid al-Adha prayers, and this suspension will continue until the health conditions improve.

Meanwhile, the management of Astan Quds Hossaini decided not to hold Friday prayers in the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) in early March due to the current situation caused by the outbreak of the Coronavirus and the request of the Karbala’s Health Department to refrain from holding large gatherings.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English