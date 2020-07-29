Al-Kazemi met the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Iraq

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Prime Minister met Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert to discuss joint cooperations and early elections.

Today (Wednesday), Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi hosted Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Iraq.

The Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement that the two sides in the meeting, discussed cooperation between Iraq and the United Nations and support for stability in the country. The case of early elections and the current preparations for its implementation on the date which will be announced, were also examined.

In a meeting with Plaskhart, al-Kazemi stressed the important role of the United Nations in supporting the IEC in the technical and educational fields.

“The Iraqi government is committed to hold free and fair elections that are in line with international values ​​and meet the demands and aspirations of the Iraqi people, as well as overcoming all the mistakes had been made in the previous elections,” he said.

The Iraqi Prime Minister noted that the government is determined to provide and guarantee logistical support for early elections and to provide technical equipment, a safe environment and special financial allocations for its implementation.

A statement from the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office said: “The two sides discussed peaceful demonstrations as a constitutional right, and al-Kazemi stated that the government’s duty is to support peaceful demonstrations and to respond to the legal demands of the demonstrators and government is serious about ending the investigation into this case.

Mustafa al-Kazemi and the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative also discussed the security situation in Kirkuk and the Sinjar region of Nineve Governorate, as well as other parts of Iraq, and the efforts of the UN delegation in various Iraqi provinces.

The Iraqi prime minister also met officials from the National Security and Counter Terrorism Services to discuss efforts to increase security and stability in the country, the pursuit of kidnappers and remnants of ISIS, and the ongoing protests.

