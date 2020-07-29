https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/2D3F6C78-6252-4F49-9349-0E9968D64FD8.jpeg 670 1024 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-29 22:50:232020-07-29 23:59:54Video: Beginning of Hajj under the conditions of Corona
Video: Beginning of Hajj under the conditions of Corona
SHAFAQNA- The Hajj ritual 1441 AH, began today in Mecca, under the conditions of Corona.
followings you can find the photos and Video of this event:
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!