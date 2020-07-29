Date :Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 | Time : 22:50 |ID: 157653 | Print

Video: Beginning of Hajj under the conditions of Corona

/0 Comments/in , , , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The Hajj ritual 1441 AH, began today in Mecca, under the conditions of Corona.

followings you can find the photos and Video of this event:


This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

You might also like
Eid-Ul-Adha, Festival of Sacrifice
Najaf Police: We are excused for accepting pilgrims in mid-Sha'ban
Video: Four times Hajj canceled
Iran’s Leader urges Saudi Arabia to ensure Hajj security
IMPORTANCE OF HAJJ AND UMRAH IN HADITH
Iran Not to Send Quranic Delegation to Hajj
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *