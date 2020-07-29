Date :Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 | Time : 23:56 |ID: 157654 | Print

July 30: Live speech on” The Tawheed of Imam Hussain (a.s) and The day of Arafah”

SHAFAQNA- A Live speech by Sheikh  Faiyaz Jaffer  on “The Tawheed of Imam Hussain (a.s) and The day of Arafah ” will be held by Al-Haraka Al-Hussainiya.

The program will be held on Thursday 30th July 2020 at 9:15 pm. The ceremony will be broadcasted on Instagram.

 

 

 

