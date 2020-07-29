July 30: Live speech on” The Tawheed of Imam Hussain (a.s) and The day of Arafah”

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/speech.jpg 394 937 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-29 23:56:592020-07-29 23:56:59July 30: Live speech on" The Tawheed of Imam Hussain (a.s) and The day of Arafah"
Date :Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 | Time : 23:56 |ID: 157654 | Print
You might also like
Researcher in interfaith rapprochement and 40-year teacher of Christianity and Islam talks about Imam Hussain (Peace Be…
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!