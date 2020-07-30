The great celebration of the lovers of Amir al-Momenin Ali (AS) in Sanaa+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Lovers of Amir al-Momenin Ali (A.S) held celebrations all over Yemen and the capital on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

The Yemeni people celebrated Eid al-Adha and the anniversary of Imam Ali (AS) ‘s Imamate with songs, joy and cultural speeches.

These celebrations were held in many areas and neighborhoods of Sanaa and other provinces of Yemen, and the participants renewed their allegiance to Imam Ali (AS) and the Ahl al-Bayt of the Prophet (PBUH).

These celebrations were held in the sixth year of the Saudi war against the Yemeni nation, and the Yemeni people emphasized that their resilience in the face of aggression against their country stems from their acceptance of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) as a lifeboat who are among the most important reasons for the victory of the Yemenis over the enemies.



