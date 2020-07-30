ICEL spacial online programs for Eid Al-Adha

SHAFAQNA- The Islamic Centre of England is organising live recitation of Dua Arafah and Eid Al Adha Prayer.



A live recitation of Dua Arafah will be held on Thursday 30th July , 2020 at 02:00 pm .



A Special Online Eid Al Adha Prayer by HIWM Seyed Abbas Abedi will be broadcasted on Friday 31st July 2020 at 10:00 am.