https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/photo_20200729_140704scaled.jpg 623 1080 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-30 06:21:062020-07-30 09:30:43ICEL spacial online programs for Eid Al-Adha
SHAFAQNA- The Islamic Centre of England is organising live recitation of Dua Arafah and Eid Al Adha Prayer.
ICEL spacial online programs for Eid Al-Adha
SHAFAQNA- The Islamic Centre of England is organising live recitation of Dua Arafah and Eid Al Adha Prayer.
A live recitation of Dua Arafah will be held on Thursday 30th July , 2020 at 02:00 pm .
A Special Online Eid Al Adha Prayer by HIWM Seyed Abbas Abedi will be broadcasted on Friday 31st July 2020 at 10:00 am.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!