Date :Thursday, July 30th, 2020 | Time : 06:21 |ID: 157704 | Print

ICEL spacial online programs for Eid Al-Adha

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The Islamic Centre of England is organising live recitation of Dua Arafah and Eid Al Adha Prayer.

A live recitation of Dua Arafah will be held on Thursday 30th July , 2020 at 02:00 pm .


A Special Online Eid Al Adha Prayer by HIWM Seyed Abbas Abedi will be broadcasted on Friday 31st July 2020 at 10:00 am.

You might also like
Video: ICEL programs on day 7 of Ramadan 2020
May 22: Global online event for Al-Quds Day 2020
Online programs for Qadr Nights in UK
July 4th: Virtual conference on "Living and shaping the new norm: From social distance to social justice"
Imam Khomeini Conference - "Imam Khomeini and the Status of Women"
Al-Quds Day 2020: Christians, Muslims, and Jews unite for Palestine
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *