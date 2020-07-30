https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/un-7.jpg 486 864 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-30 07:57:102020-07-30 07:57:10UN welcomes agreement reached by Yemeni gov't, STC
UN welcomes agreement reached by Yemeni gov’t, STC
SHAFAQNA- The UN’s envoy to Yemen welcomed an agreement Wednesday between the Yemeni government and UAE-backed Southern Transition Council (STC).
“This is an important step towards the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Yemen through a Yemeni-led political process under UN auspices,” Martin Griffiths said on Twitter , AA reported.
