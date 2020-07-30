Date :Thursday, July 30th, 2020 | Time : 07:57 |ID: 157727 | Print

UN welcomes agreement reached by Yemeni gov’t, STC

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The UN’s envoy to Yemen welcomed an agreement Wednesday between the Yemeni government and UAE-backed Southern Transition Council (STC).

“This is an important step towards the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Yemen through a Yemeni-led political process under UN auspices,” Martin Griffiths said on Twitter , AA reported.

You might also like
By drone attacks on Saudi oil plants, US antedated its plan of toppling Saudi Arabia as the…
Coronavirus, other diseases grip Yemen amid five year civil war
Evidence of the war on children of Yemen exposed by the ABC's Foreign Correspondent
Saudi propagates on Yemen war
Yemeni Interior Ministry announces Killing of Ali Abdullah Saleh, Controlling Sanaa & Rest of Provinces
Saudi King meets Yemen's ousted president
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *