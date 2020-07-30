The mourning ceremony for the martyrdom of Imam Baqir (AS) held in Kufa Mosque+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The Mourning Ceremony of Imam Mohammad Baqir (A.S) was held at the Kufa Mosque following the precautionary instructions for the health of believers and mourners due to the spread of the Coronavirus.

The mourning ceremony was broadcast on Al-Safir Radio and Islamic channels so that the believers could use the mourning ceremony.

The mourning ceremony for the martyrdom of Imam Baqir (A.S) began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran by Qari Sheikh Alaa Sadeghi and the Muezzin of Kufa Mosque and then Hojjatoleslam Sheikh Jafar Al-Ibrahimi, one of the scholars of Najaf Ashraf seminary, referred to the life of Imam Mohammad Baqir (A.S) and said: Imam Baqir (AS) is the fifth Imam of the Infallible Imams mentioned by the Holy Prophet (PBUH), to take the leadership of the Islamic Ummah one after another and bring it to the shore of security and peace.

This news is originally published by Hawzah News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English