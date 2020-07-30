https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/coron.jpg 168 300 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-30 08:16:442020-07-30 08:16:44US Coronavirus death toll tops 150,000
US Coronavirus death toll tops 150,000
SHAFAQNA- The deaths in the US from the new Coronavirus has exceeded 150,000.
The US recorded 1,461 deaths on Wednesday, the highest one-day increase since 1,484 on May 27, according to Reuters news agency. This means, one person in the country died about every minute from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, Aljazeera told.
