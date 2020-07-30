Date :Thursday, July 30th, 2020 | Time : 08:16 |ID: 157732 | Print

US Coronavirus death toll tops 150,000

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The deaths in the US from the new Coronavirus has exceeded 150,000.

The US recorded 1,461 deaths on Wednesday, the highest one-day increase since 1,484 on May 27, according to Reuters news agency. This means, one person in the country died about every minute from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, Aljazeera told.

You might also like
US ex-pol: Washington worried about negative effects of Iran Pres' visit to Iraq
US, Russia mull joint coordination against ISIL
Dahlia Mogahed, American Muslims and one US presidential race - Interview
Losing as little as 10lbs could slash average American's diabetes risks by 1.4-fold
Most Americans say Trump’s policies hurt Muslims: survey
Coronavirus disturbs the Iranian Nowruz holidays this year
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *