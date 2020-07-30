RSF calls on Egypt, Saudi Arabia to free detained journalists

SHAFAQNA- Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has called for an independent worldwide prob following the deaths of two prominent journalists from Egypt and Saudi Arabia shortly after their sudden release from jail.

RSF has both countries to free all detained journalists “to avoid a catastrophe before it is too late” after the death of Egypt’s Mohamed Monir and Saudi Arabia’s Saleh al-Shehi died on July 13 and July 19 respectively.

“The deaths of Mohamed Monir and Saleh al-Shehi during the pandemic speak to the urgency of releasing journalists so that they avoid a tragic fate,” said Sabrina Bennoui, the head of RSF’s Middle East desk.

“With just two days to go to Eid, we urge the Egyptian and Saudi authorities to use this occasion to rescue journalists from overcrowded prisons. Let’s avoid a catastrophe before it is too late.”