Places allocated for prayers in different centers of Japan+Photos

SHAFAQNA- In Japan, many places have been allocated for prayers and all the facilities that the worshipers need for prayers have been provided.

In a number of shopping malls, major train stations, airports, and other places in Japan, a number of rooms have been allocated for prayers so that Muslims can offer their prayers in complete comfort.

There is also a place for ablution and enough space for standing and praying, and they have installed signs for the opening time of the prayers room. About 150,000 Muslims are living in Japan.

This news is originally published by Hawzah News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English