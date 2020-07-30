Date :Thursday, July 30th, 2020 | Time : 08:53 |ID: 157759 | Print

Nigeria: 14 killed in attack in Kogi village

SHAFAQNA- At least 14 people were killed when gunmen hit a village in central Nigeria’s Kogi state.

The night-time attack on Agbudu village in Koton-Karfe area also left six people seriously injured, said state police commissioner Ede Ayuba in a statement on Wednesday.

“I was there and I was part of those who picked up some of the dead bodies we are talking about,” said Ayuba. He said 13 of the dead were members of the same family, Aljazeera reported.

 

