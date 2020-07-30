https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Nahjul-Balaghah1.jpg 196 250 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-07-30 09:31:572020-07-30 09:31:57What to do at the time of calamity?
What to do at the time of calamity?
SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) said: If at the time of calamity and taking away the Divine Blessings, the people with pure and sincere intentions shed tears/weep before God and with hearts full of love for Allah (SWT), request/beseech forgiveness (for sins they have committed). They will get back whatever has been taken away from them and any kind of corruption will be corrected [1]
[1] Nahul Balaghah, Sermon 178.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!