Date :Thursday, July 30th, 2020

What to do at the time of calamity?

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) said: If at the time of calamity and taking away the Divine Blessings, the people with pure and sincere intentions shed tears/weep before God and with hearts full of love for Allah (SWT), request/beseech forgiveness (for sins they have committed). They will get back whatever has been taken away from them and any kind of corruption will be corrected [1]

[1] Nahul Balaghah, Sermon 178.

