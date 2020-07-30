Date :Thursday, July 30th, 2020 | Time : 17:32 |ID: 157839 | Print

Iran medical aid deliver to Afghan health ministry

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IRNA:  Shipments of medical aid of Iran valued at 75,000 euros have been delivered to Afghanistan’s ministry of health on Wednesday.

Iranian Ambassador to Kabul Bahador Aminian handed over shipments of medical assistance of Iran to Afghanistan’s Ministry of Health.

Afghan officials appreciated Iran for its assistance to fight the outbreak of coronavirus.

This cargo includes four types of diagnostic kits, ventilator devices, thermometers, pulse oximetry devices, N95 masks, and disinfectants weighing 1.1 tons.

The aircraft of Iran’s aid included face masks, disinfectants, and gloves, as well as hospital supplies, donated by the people and the private sector of Iran to the people of Afghanistan on May 26, 2020.

Previously, Iran helped the Afghan government in detecting 2,000 coronavirus kits.

You might also like
Pakistan, Iran speakers discuss recent Pakistan-India tensions and Kashmir situation
Veep: US continues to block transfer of pharmaceutical drug, basic items to Iran
Ali Shariati; the Great thinker who reminds us "Islam is a realist religion"
Tensions on Afghanistan flare up
Iran: Friday prayers to be held in Tehran province this week
UK: Genocide Memorial Day 2020 to Focus on Genocide Through Sanctions
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *