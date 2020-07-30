Jordan to hold parliamentary polls in November

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Jordan will hold its parliamentary elections on Nov 10.

Jordan’s electoral law marginalizes representation of political parties. Constitutionally, most powers rest with the king, who appoints governments and approves legislation.

The election will be held at a time the aid-dependent country grapples with a severe economic contraction with the impact of COVID-19 amid heightened worries about any unilateral Israeli move to annex territory in the occupied West Bank.

Officials fear that annexation would bury the prospect of a viable Palestinian state and eventually bring a settlement of the decades-old conflict at the expense of Jordan, a country where many people are descendants of Palestinian refugees whose families left after the creation of Israel in 1948.

Jordan’s main political opposition comes from a party drawn from the ranks of the Muslim Brotherhood movement but it faces legal curbs on its activities.