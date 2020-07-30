The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s important Fatwa on mourning ceremony of Imam Hussain (A.S) in Muharram 1442 AH

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about the Muharram ritual and the mourning ceremony of Hazrat Aba Abdullah (A.S) in the days of Corona.

According to Shafaqna, the texts of the question and answer are as follows:

In the name of God

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani, the Supreme Religious Authority

As Salamu Alaikum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuh

As the holy month of Muharram and the anniversary of the Karbala tragedy approach, and due to the continuation of Corona disease and the emphasis of relevant officials on the need to avoid large gatherings, especially indoor places, many believers are eager to continue the usual mourning ceremonies and they are asking what is deserved to be done about holding the mourning ceremonies for Hazrat Sayyid al-Shuhada (A.S) and his family and companions (Peace be upon them).

You are requested to help in this regard. Thanks a lot.

A group of believers- Najaf Ashraf

In the Name of God, The Most Compassionate, The Most Merciful As Salam Ala Al Hussain wa ala Ali Ibn Al Hussain wa ala Awlad Al Hussain wa ala ashab Al Hussain

There are different ways to express sorrow on this painful occasion, and to express sympathy with the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and his pure family in this great calamity that has befallen to Islam and Muslims; These include:

1- Significant increase in the live broadcast of the ceremonies of Imam Hussain (A.S) through television channels and social media; To this end, it is appropriate for religious and cultural centers and institutions to be coordinate with prominent preachers and eulogizers, as well as to encourage believers to listen to and use the lectures and eulogies in their homes and places like that.

Updating …