US: A Muslim in Maryland make a drive-thru Hajj due to COVID-19

SHAFAQNA- To recreate the Hajj, a Muslim woman in Sandy Spring, Maryland, built an eight-foot-tall Kaaba using PVC pipe draped with black flannel.

She placed it in the middle of a traffic circle where parents usually pick up their children, making it easy for drivers to motor around it .

Her father had a different vision. As the sun beat down, Hadi Rahnama, 77, plodded around the miniature Kaaba, performing the ritual walk known as Tawaf.

“No, Daddy, the idea is that the car is actually going to do the Tawaf,” Eldadah said.

Rahnama relented and stepped into the shade. He thought of the three Hajj pilgrimages that he’d made with millions of fellow travelers from around the world.

“They come in and they all are the same because they wear the same clothes. And so nobody knows whether they’re poor or rich,” he said. “And that is the beauty of the whole thing.”

Mona Eldadah, , the creative director of the Next Wave Muslim Initiative, a group that meets in community centers in Montgomery County, had planned to visit Saudi Arabia this week as part of Hajj. Then, the pandemic hit, dcist reported.