Trump floats delaying Novembor election

SHAFAQNA- Donald Trump raised the prospect of delaying the November’s presidential election on Thursday , an idea immediately rejected by both Democrats and Republicans in Congress .

Trump’s statement on Twitter comes as the United States is enduring a multi-pronged, once-in-a-generation crisis: a coronavirus pandemic that has claimed more than 150,000 lives, a crippling recession sparked by the outbreak, and nationwide protests against police violence and racism. On Thursday morning, the government reported the worst U.S. economic contraction since the Great Depression: 32.9% in the second quarter, Reuters reported.

 

 

