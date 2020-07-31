Date :Friday, July 31st, 2020 | Time : 08:54 |ID: 157915 | Print

Coronavirus: Lockdown tightened in northern England

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Lockdown tightened in swathes northern England after a rise in the rate of novel coronavirus transmission.

Britain reported its highest number of new COVID-19 infections in more than a month on Thursday, as ministers fretted about a second wave of cases in Europe and warned more quarantine restrictions were possible.

“The problem with this virus is that it thrives on the social contact which makes life worth living,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky. “I totally understand the human impact of this but unfortunately that is how the virus passes on.”

“We can see that second wave in Europe,” Hancock said, Reuters reported.

You might also like
Member of Iran's Assembly of Experts dies of coronavirus
Implementing a comprehensive traffic ban in Karbala due to rising Corona statistics
Some Mosques in Kuwait reopen
Rouhani: Pressure cannot make Iranians to knee
Egypt: Al-Azhar helps to counter Coronavirus outbreak
Masjid Al-Haram’s new Musalla disinfected 7 times daily
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *