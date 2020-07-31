Coronavirus: Lockdown tightened in northern England

SHAFAQNA- Lockdown tightened in swathes northern England after a rise in the rate of novel coronavirus transmission.

Britain reported its highest number of new COVID-19 infections in more than a month on Thursday, as ministers fretted about a second wave of cases in Europe and warned more quarantine restrictions were possible.

“The problem with this virus is that it thrives on the social contact which makes life worth living,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky. “I totally understand the human impact of this but unfortunately that is how the virus passes on.”

“We can see that second wave in Europe,” Hancock said, Reuters reported.