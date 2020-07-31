https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/prosperity.jpg 164 246 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-07-31 09:56:082020-07-31 09:56:08What is the indicator of prosperity?
What is the indicator of prosperity?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Ali (AS) who said: Prosperous is the one who dominates his/her own soul, and his/her soul does not dominate him/her. Such a person is the possessor of his/her own desires and tendencies and desires do not dominate/control him/her [1].
