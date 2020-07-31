Date :Friday, July 31st, 2020 | Time : 09:56 |ID: 157929 | Print

What is the indicator of prosperity?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Ali (AS) who said: Prosperous is the one who dominates his/her own soul, and his/her soul does not dominate him/her. Such a person is the possessor of his/her own desires and tendencies and desires do not dominate/control him/her [1].

[1] Fehreste Qorarul Hekam wa Dorarul Kalam, Page 427.

