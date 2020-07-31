In first days of Eid al-Adha, the pilgrims left Muzdalifah for Mina

SHAFAQNA– The pilgrims of al-Masjid al-Ḥarām (the Sacred House of God) on Friday in the first days of Eid al-Adha move from Muzdalifah to Mina to perform obligations such as Rami Jamrat, sacrifing animals, shaving head and Taqseer before going to Mecca for performance of Tawaf and Sa’y.

The pilgrims in Mina spend the three days of Tashreeq, which are the second, third and fourth days of Eid al-Adha, to perform ritual acts such as three Remi Jamarat including the smallest, the middle, the largest or Jamrah of Aqaba.

On the other hand, Saudi officials announced that no cases of Coronavirus have been identified among the pilgrims until Thursday evening.

The Saudi Ministry of Health announced on Twitter: “Thank God, the health condition of the pilgrims is satisfactory and no cases of corona have been registered among the pilgrims.”

This year, about 10,000 pilgrims living in Saudi Arabia perform Hajj rites. This is while the number was about 2.5 million last year, but this year it has been limited due to the spread of the Coronavirus.

Every pilgrim who attends this year’s ceremony has been given medical supplies such as Ihram, disinfectant, disinfected pebbles, protective face masks, praying rugs and umbrellas.

According to statistics released by Saudi officials, 70% of the pilgrims attending this year’s Hajj are non-Saudis and residents of the country, and 30% of them are their own citizens.

The pilgrims of al-Masjid al-Ḥarām tested for Corona before reaching Mecca and they will be also quarantined after the Hajj.

