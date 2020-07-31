Saudi King’s message on the occasion of Eid al-Adha

SHAFAQNA- On Friday, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia congratulated Eid al-Adha on his Twitter account.

King Salman has stated in his message: I congratulate everyone on Eid al-Adha. May God put it as blessing, health and well-being for us and you.

He added: “We also ask God Almighty to accept the pilgrimage of Hajj pilgrims and the prayers and worships of Muslims, and to eliminate the Corona pandemic from our country and the world.”

It is worth mentioning that the Royal Court in Saudi Arabia announced yesterday that King Salman bin Abdulaziz was released from the hospital after recovering.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English