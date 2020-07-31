Date :Friday, July 31st, 2020 | Time : 10:36 |ID: 157959 | Print

Saudi King’s message on the occasion of Eid al-Adha

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- On Friday, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia congratulated Eid al-Adha on his Twitter account.

King Salman has stated in his message: I congratulate everyone on Eid al-Adha. May God put it as blessing, health and well-being for us and you.

He added: “We also ask God Almighty to accept the pilgrimage of Hajj pilgrims and the prayers and worships of Muslims, and to eliminate the Corona pandemic from our country and the world.”

It is worth mentioning that the Royal Court in Saudi Arabia announced yesterday that King Salman bin Abdulaziz was released from the hospital after recovering.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

You might also like
UN decision to hold ceasefire in Yemen during Eid Al-Adha
Iranian President urges India and Pakistan to solve Kashmir dispute
Hajj pilgrims of India left for Medina
Air India will allow Hajj pilgrims to carry zamzam water onboard
Oman: Eid Al Adha holiday extended till August 6
Iran's Leader: Strong resistance is needed against Saudi & UAE plan of Yemen division +Photos
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *