Entire quarantine in Libya

SHAFAQNA- Following the increase in the number of Libyan people infected by Corona, the UN-recognized government in Tripoli has announced that this country will be totally in quarantine for five days starting Friday.

According to the statement, it is forbidden to leave the house except to buy essential items.

The Libyan National Center for Disease Control announced that the outbreak is highest in Tripoli, the port of Mystara and in the southern desert city of Sabha.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of Corona cases in Libya in the past 24 hours has included at least 3,222 people infected and 76 dead.



