Glorious Eid al-Adha prayer in Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA- Eid al-Adha prayer wes held today with the presence of more than 27,000 people, while worshipers had observed all necessary precautionary measures to prevent Corona disease.

At a time when the disease of Covid-19 has become epidemic, the Eid al-Adha prayer was held in full compliance with health protocols, while Israel had called for an attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque since yesterday.

Meanwhile, Sheikh “Muhammad Hussain”, the Mufti of Jerusalem and Palestine, said in the sermon of this prayer: “Al-Aqsa Mosque is for Muslims and the aggressors cannot occupy it with the support of the oppressors and they will never succeed in this regard.”

Participants in this prayer, while observing social distance, used their personal praying rugs and wore protective face masks while performing this ceremony.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English