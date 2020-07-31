Iran’s Leader: Mourning ceremonies of Muharram should be held within health protocols

SHAFAQNA- In a live televised speech on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei said that Mourning ceremonies of Muharram should be held within health protocols. Ayatollah Khamenei congratulated believers to the Almighty and followers of the Abrahamic religions worldwide on the auspicious occasion of Aid Al-Adha which glorifies man’s sacrifices for his Lord.

Outlining the meaning of the sacrifices made by holy prophets especially Abraham who embarked on offering his son to the Almighty but was given an option of killing a sheep, he said the month of Zil-Hajjah is a holy period which contains many religiously significant occasions, according to IRNA. Referring to the Coronavirus outbreak as a plight that had contaminated the whole world, he hailed the efforts of medical staff in fighting the pandemic and said the nation has performed brilliantly in containing the outbreak.

He urged all believers to continue with their efforts to provide assistance to the needy families while observing all necessary health protocols. Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has slammed US sanctions on Tehran as “a crime against the Iranian nation.” “The sanctions applied by the Americans against the Iranian nation are a crime, and there is no doubt about it” the Leader said. “The sanctions are a crime against a nation; even though it seems to be against the establishment, it is indeed against the entire nation,” he added, according to Press TV.