Video: Irish Muslims perform Eid al-Adha prayers at Dublin stadium

SHAFAQNA- Around 200 Irish Muslims performed Eid al-Adha prayers on Friday in Dublin’s Croke Park Gaelic sports stadium, a site of historic importance for Irish nationalists.

Irish President Michael D. Higgins described it as an important moment in Ireland’s narrative. Leaders of Catholic, Protestant and Jewish faiths attended and spoke at the event, which was broadcast live on television for the first time, Reuters reported.

“Today we are showing together a message of peace, a message of unity, a message of humanity, because this is what we need in this day and age,” Dr Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri, who is the chair of the Irish Muslim Peace & Integration Council said, according to The Journal.ie.

