Saudi Arabia says no cases of Corona reported in holy sites

The Saudi Ministry of Health announced in a statement on Friday that no positive cases of Corona disease have been observed in the last three days of this year’s Hajj.

The Saudi health minister said 60,849 Corona tests had been performed in the past 24 hours, from which 1,686 were positive. In the past 24 hours, 24 persons have also died due to the Coronavirus.

The outbreak of the Corona in Saudi Arabia and the increase in the number of people infected with the virus have forced the Saudi authorities to hold this year’s Hajj with very few numbers of pilgrims and to prevent pilgrims from other countries, which has led to criticism of the way the Hajj is managed.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English