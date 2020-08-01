WHO: Covid-19 pandemic is a ‘once-in-a-century’ health crisis

SHAFAQNA-The global Covid-19 pandemic is the sort of disaster whose effects will last far into the future, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

“The pandemic is a once-in-a-century health crisis, the effects of which will be felt for decades to come,” Tedros told a meeting of the WHO’s emergency committee, according to remarks released by the agency.

The pandemic has killed more than 670,000 people since emerging late last year in Wuhan, China, with more than 17 million cases diagnosed, Aljazeera reported.