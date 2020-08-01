Date :Saturday, August 1st, 2020 | Time : 06:33 |ID: 158072 | Print

WHO: Covid-19 pandemic is a ‘once-in-a-century’ health crisis

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-The global Covid-19 pandemic is the sort of disaster whose effects will last far into the future, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

“The pandemic is a once-in-a-century health crisis, the effects of which will be felt for decades to come,” Tedros told a meeting of the WHO’s emergency committee, according to remarks released by the agency.

The pandemic has killed more than 670,000 people since emerging late last year in Wuhan, China, with more than 17 million cases diagnosed, Aljazeera reported.

You might also like
Syrian refugees are vulnerable to Covid-19
WHO reports record single day rise in global Covid-19 cases for second day in a row
WHO's chief slams US's accusation of bias
New Ebola case discovered
Amid Coronavirus concerns, Saudi Arabia expands ban on Umrah pilgrimage+ Video
WHO in talks with Saudi Arabia on delaying Hajj ritual due to pandemic
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *