Three charged in massive Twitter hack
SHAFAQNA-Three men were charged with hacking the Twitter Inc accounts of prominent politicians, celebrities and technology moguls, the Department of Justice said on Friday.
The suspects include a 19-year-old British man from Bognor Regis, a 22-year-old man from Orlando, Florida, and a teenager from Tampa, Florida, according to The Guardian.
