Date :Saturday, August 1st, 2020 | Time : 07:01 |ID: 158076 | Print

Three charged in massive Twitter hack

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-Three men were charged with hacking the Twitter Inc accounts of prominent politicians, celebrities and technology moguls, the Department of Justice said on Friday.

The suspects include a 19-year-old British man from Bognor Regis, a 22-year-old man from Orlando, Florida, and a teenager from Tampa, Florida, according to The Guardian.

 

You might also like
The family of Jamal Khashoggi refute ‘settlement discussion’ with Saudi regime
Pro-Israeli Saudi blogger cursed by annoyed Palestinians in Jerusalem al-Quds+ Video
Mohammed bin Salman, Jamal Khashoggi, Twitter Pro-Saudi fake accounts inTwitter was blocked
How the First All-Girl Muslim Robotics Team is Founded by a Stereotype-Smashing Teen
It's Official: US Gov’t Hired Scientists to Hack Tor Users
Lebanon, Israel, Saad Hariri Lebanese Army: It fired at Israeli drones ‘breaching airspace’
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *