COVID-19 cases soar in occupied West Bank
SHAFAQNA-The number of Coronavirus cases in the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza reached 13,457 on Friday, according to the ministry of health.
According to the MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College London, the rate at which the disease is transmitted in the occupied West Bank has reached 1.58, meaning that every two infected individuals are likely to spread the virus to three more, Aljazeera reported.
