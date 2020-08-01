https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/TIK.jpg 183 275 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-01 08:29:202020-08-01 08:29:20Trump says US will ban TikTok
Trump says US will ban TikTok
SHAFAQNA- United States president Donald Trump said he will sign an executive order to ban TikTok in the United States.
The move would represent a major blow for TikTok’s owner, Beijing-based ByteDance, which became one of only a handful of truly global Chinese conglomerates thanks to app’s commercial success, according to Reuters.
