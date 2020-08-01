Date :Saturday, August 1st, 2020 | Time : 08:29 |ID: 158094 | Print

Trump says US will ban TikTok

SHAFAQNA- United States president Donald Trump said he will sign an executive order to ban TikTok in the United States.

The move would represent a major blow for TikTok’s owner, Beijing-based ByteDance, which became one of only a handful of truly global Chinese conglomerates thanks to app’s commercial success,  according to Reuters.

 

