Is abuse of power rejected in Islam?

SHAFAQNA – Imam Reza/Ridha (AS) tried his best to avoid accepting the princehood, and one of his relations called Mohammad ibn Abi Ibad in a complaining tone said: Why do you not accept princehood and use the position so that we can also benefit from that? Imam Reza (AS) replied: If it was up to me, your salary/pension from public purse would be equal to the ordinary people, and you could not tolerate that [1]. It is obvious from this Hadith (narration) and others reported from the infallibles (AS) that under any circumstances abuse of power is not tolerated according to the Islamic teachings.

[1] Oyoun Akhbar Al-Reza (AS), Vol. 2, Page 90.