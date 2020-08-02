Refugee survivors of sexual abuse find help in Rwanda, UNHCR reported

SHAFAQNA- A report published by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, titled ‘On this journey, no one cares if you live or die,’ disclosed that thousands of refugees and migrants on desperate journeys from West and East Africa towards and through Libya and Egypt endure extreme human rights abuses and violations, including killings, torture, extortion, sexual violence and forced labour at the hands of smugglers, traffickers, militias and some State authorities.

“I can’t handle the memory of what I experienced in Libya,” Samrawit, 20-year-old Eritrean refugee’s said. “I get very stressed sometimes because of what I went through.”

“First they took us by force, and second they raped us,” she says, crying softly. “They threatened us with knives. How could I save myself?”

Samrawit was held for two months in a traffickers’ camp in Kufra, in south-east Libya, where her captors initially demanded US$6,000 for her freedom.

Her eyes fill with tears as she recalls the dreadful conditions captives faced there.

“It was so crowded, you had to sleep on your side,” she said. “They fed us one plate of plain, undercooked macaroni a day. We were always hungry.”

She added that they barely had enough water and the toilets were dismal.

“They did terrible things. They would beat us with rubber pipes and rape the women in the open or under cars,” she said.

Samrawit wrings her hands as she recalls how they would torture the male captives.

Samrawit was evacuated to Rwanda last October, alongside 123 other refugees who had been in Libya. Samrawit left Eritrea following the departure of a close relative who fled military conscription, afraid for his life. With no family left in the country, she felt threatened and, facing the likelihood of forced recruitment herself, she decided to flee.

According to UNHCR report rescued from Libyan detention centres and evacuated to Rwanda, survivors of horrific torture and rape are receiving the help they need to start to heal.

Samrawit was among those identified as highly vulnerable and evacuated to Rwanda where UNHCR and partner agencies provide life-saving assistance, including food, water, medical care, psychosocial support and accommodation.

Samrawit was resettled to Sweden, as part of UNHCR’s resettlement programme for highly vulnerable refugees.

Around 258 asylum seekers – mostly Eritreans, Somalis and Sudanese ­– are currently accomodated in Gashora transit centre, some 55 kilometres from the capital, Kigali.

Since December 2018, UNHCR has evacuated nearly 2,000 refugees and asylum seekers from Libya. Some 2,500 refugees and migrants remain extremely vulnerable inside official detention centres.

In a list of recommendations, UNHCR and MMC are calling on states to do far more to identify and protect survivors of abuses on the routes and to hold the perpetrators of these acts accountable, including through criminal prosecutions and sanctions.