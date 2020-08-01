Israel’s attacks violate UN resolution: Lebanon’s Aoun

SHAFAQNA- Lebanese President Michel Aoun said that Israel’s attacks in southern Lebanon had once again violated UNSC Resolution 1701.

Lebanon is prepared to defend itself against Israel’s attacks, which are in violation of the 2006 UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution, Michel Aoun said on Saturday.

Aoun asserted that Lebanon remains willing to abide by the resolution and resolving all disputes under UN supervision, AA reported.

We are committed to defend ourselves, our land, our water, and our authority. We will not compromise on this matter,” he said.