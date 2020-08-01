Third day of Hajj in the shadow of Corona+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- On the third day of the Hajj, which coincided with Eid al-Adha, the pilgrims of Baytolharam threw sterilized pebbles at the symbolic devil, observing social distance to avoid the Corona.

On the third day of the Hajj ritual, which this year was held different from previous years due to the spread of the Corona and attended by only about 10,000 pilgrims living in Saudi Arabia, the pilgrims of Baytolharam (the Sacred House of God) left Arafat after the ninth evening of Dhu al-Hijjah and the night of Eid al-Adha. They moved towards Mashar al-Haram and stayed there from dawn of the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah until sunrise.

This year, the Hajj pilgrims have moved to Mina after sunrise to perform the first obligation of Mina, which is the Rami Jamrat.

Due to the need to protect the health of the pilgrims, the sterilized pebbles were given to the pilgrims by the Saudi authorities, and the people threw stones at the symbolic devil, observing the distance.

On the third day of the Hajj 1441 AH, the pilgrims performed their sacrifice and then performed Halq and Taqseer according to the Hajj obligations, which means, they shaved their whole hair or clip some of their hair and nails.

This news is originally published by Shia News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English