Eid Al-Adha’s meat distributed to 4,000 plus families in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- A charity in Turkey on Saturday distributed meat to nearly 4,200 needy families in the Gaza Strip on Eid Al-Adha festival.

Nearly 25,000 people will receive the meat distributed by Turkey’s Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) for the holiday, also known as the feast of sacrifice.

A total of 37 cattle were slaughtered by the IHH in the Gaza Strip, media manager at IHH’s Gaza Office, Muhammad Es-Shurefa, told Anadolu Agency.