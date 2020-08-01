Date :Saturday, August 1st, 2020 | Time : 15:31 |ID: 158179 | Print

Eid Al-Adha’s meat distributed to 4,000 plus families in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- A charity  in Turkey on Saturday distributed meat to nearly 4,200 needy families in the Gaza Strip on  Eid Al-Adha festival.

Nearly 25,000 people will receive the meat distributed by Turkey’s Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) for the holiday, also known as the feast of sacrifice.

A total of 37 cattle were slaughtered by the IHH in the Gaza Strip, media manager at IHH’s Gaza Office, Muhammad Es-Shurefa, told Anadolu Agency.

