Date :Saturday, August 1st, 2020 | Time : 16:19 |ID: 158184 | Print

Sports stars celebrated Eid Al-Adha on social media

SHAFAQNA- On the event of Eid al-Adha, sport stars took to social media to celebrate Eid al-Adha.

From Indian cricket stars to Football stars like Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah , Manchester United’s Odion Ighalo, sports stars from around the world joined their supporters on social media to pray and celebrate the holiday.

The stars posted well wishes and holiday greetings via social media .

