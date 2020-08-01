Michel Aoun: We Adhere to defense our Territory and Sovereignty/ Israel Continues to Violate Resolution 1701

SHAFAQNA- The Lebanese president stressed: “We are committed to defend ourselves, our land, our waters and our sovereignty, and there is no negligence in this regard.”

“Your duty is to watch over the Lebanese government against the greed of Israel, and with your other eyes, monitor all borders and inside the country in order to prevent terrorism from re-entering the country,” Michel Aoun said at the graduation ceremony of a group of Lebanese army officers.

He added: “The terrorists were expelled from our deserts and mountains and we should not allow them to return in different clothes and under different titles.”

Stating that Israel is strictly violating UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and continuing its aggression against Lebanon, Aoun said: While emphasizing our commitment to this Resolution and resolving the disputed situation under the auspices of the United Nations, we are also adhered to defend ourselves, our land, our waters and our sovereignty, and there is no weakness in this issue.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English