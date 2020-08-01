US and British lawmakers called for the release of the Saudi activist woman

SHAFAQNA- US and British envoys have called on Saudi authorities to release Loujain al-Hathloul, a Saudi women’s rights activist, who is in prison.

“Alia al-Hathloul”, the sister of Loujain al-Hathloul, in a speech, blamed the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for endangering his sister’s health.

Alia wrote on Twitter: I am absolutely sure that Muhammad bin Salman is in charge of her life and health. Lina, another sister of al-Hathloul, wrote that this year’s Eid al-Adha coincided with my sister Loujain’s birthday, while she has been in Saudi prisons for more than two years for human rights activities.

He added: “My sister has been exposed to the most heinous forms of torture, from electric shock to sexual harassment, and she has been out of contact for two months.

Meanwhile, a number of US and British lawmakers have called on Saudi officials to release Loujain al-Hathloul from prison.

U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy has called on Saudi officials to end her unjust imprisonment, noting that Ms. Loujain has been in prison for more than 800 days for demanding equal rights for men and women.

US Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici also called on Saudi Arabia to release Loujain immediately, noting that she is now 31 years old and spending her third year in prison.

Alan Brown and Wera Hobhouse, two British envoys, also called on Saudi officials to release Loujain al-Hathloul.

Margaret Ferrer, another member of the British Parliament, also pointed out that her crime was to defend the equal rights of men and women, citing the fact that she had been imprisoned unjustly.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English