Arab world’s first nuclear power plant successfully launched in UAE

SHAFAQNA- The Vice President of the UAE announced the success of his country in launching the first peaceful nuclear power plant.

The Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Rashid, wrote today (Saturday) in a message on his personal Twitter page announcing the launch of the first peaceful nuclear power plant in the Arab world in his country. The power plant called “Barakah” is located in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the ruler of Dubai, added in the message that the working teams succeeded in loading the nuclear fuel rods, conducting comprehensive tests and successfully completing the commissioning process.

He congratulated his brother Muhammad bin Zayed on this achievement.

Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid continued, the purpose of launching these four nuclear reactors is to provide a quarter of the country’s need for electricity in a safe and secure way.

 

­
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

 

