Iraqi Army launches extensive anti-Daesh operations in Kirkuk

Issuing a statement on Saturday, the Iraqi Ministry of Defense said that Iraqi Army fighters managed to attack Daesh positions in their latest counter-terrorism operation.

The Iraqi Army, in cooperation with the military forces of the Kirkuk operation headquarters, carried out large-scale air and ground attacks against ISIL positions in Wadi al-Shay in the Iraqi province of Kirkuk.

According to the statement, during the Iraqi Army’s ground and air operations, communication equipment and vehicles, and fuel tankers belonging to ISIL forces were destroyed in the area.

Iraqi security forces are trying to target the remaining elements and headquarters of the ISIL terrorist forces by carrying out counter-terrorist operations throughout the country.

The ISIL terrorist group still has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months which has been unprecedented since 2017. Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out more than 60 military operations against terrorists during this period.